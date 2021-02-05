North Central Michigan College Hosts Virtual Meeting for Establishing a Veteran’s Court

North Central Michigan College hosted a virtual meeting on Friday to highlight a program helping veterans with unique needs.

90th District Court Judge Angela Lasher spoke about establishing a special veteran’s court.

The new veteran’s court would give those who served a productive alternative to incarceration.

It would be available for repeated minor offenses, substance abuse and mental health issues.

This comes after the proven success of sobriety court, a way for defendants facing second convictions for drunk driving to be rehabilitated.

The veteran’s court will require that every veteran has a mentor.

“What’s different about veteran’s court is that the mentor has to be a veteran. Has to be a veteran with a preference, actually, for someone who served in the same branch and the same conflict,” said Judge Lasher.

More research is necessary before the veteran’s court launches, but when it does, it will be available in Emmet County.