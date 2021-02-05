MTM On The Road: Score Good Food for the Big Game at Francisco’s in Traverse City

Before the big kick off on Sunday, be sure you’re prepared with all the best food and drinks.

Francisco’s Market and Deli can help you score with the best food including wings and pizza.

Leave the cooking to them with all their to-go meals.

Be sure you have a spoon ready for their souper bowl special with several different flavors of some hot soup.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us a taste at all the food and drinks Francisco’s has available.