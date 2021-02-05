McLain Cycle & Fitness of Traverse City Donates Bikes for Bike Library

Even though the season of giving is over, that doesn’t mean that giving is out of season.

McLain Cycle & Fitness of Traverse City donated 45 bikes this week to Norte for a new Grand Traverse Regional kids’ bike library in Kalkaska.

The bike library aims to provide elementary aged kids with new bikes, no matter the family’s resources and will upgrade children’s bikes for free when they outgrow them.

McLain has a long history of donating bikes to people in need.

“It’s an awesome feeling and it’s very heartfelt to have kids that can have a bike. Norte has been able to step in and really fill the need to get the bikes in the kids’ hands and facilitate all that and get kids riding,” said Kris McLain, Co-owner of McLain Cycle & Fitness.

Norte currently has bike libraries in Traverse City and Elk Rapids.

