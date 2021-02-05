Lake Cadillac Plays Host to Speed Fishing Tournament

28 fishermen took to Lake Cadillac Friday for a speed ice fishing tournament.

The tournament consisted of ten minutes of fishing at a hole before moving on to the next one.

Participants had just one hour to catch the biggest legal fish they could.

At the end of the tournament, whoever had the biggest fish walked away with the more than

$500 prize.

“The competition, the excitement, and the money, we got together 8-9 years ago and we came up with this idea and it’s been going strong ever since so we keep doing it,” said Dave Kennard, Owner of Pizza Plus.

Last year’s winning fish was a 5 & 3/8 inch perch.