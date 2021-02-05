Isabella County Woman Charged with Child Abuse

An Isabella County woman has been charged with child abuse after strangling a two-month-old baby.

Michigan State Police say Skyler Warner was formally charged Friday.

Troopers were called to a Shepherd home on Tuesday for a report of a mom wrapping a cord around a baby’s neck.

Warner was arrested Thursday.

She’s charged with child abuse, domestic violence and assault to do great bodily harm.

The baby was treated at a hospital and has since been released.

State police are still investigating the incident.