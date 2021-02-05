Ferris State Professor Breaks Down What to Expect from Super Bowl Ads

Super bowl 55 kicks off on Sunday right here on 9&10 News and many people will be watching not just for the game, but for the commercials.

But this year’s super bowl commercials will feature and much different tone and approach.

Super Bowl ads tend to be funny, iconic and sometimes over the top. But Ferris State Rrofessor Dr. Clay Dedauex says expect less of that this year.

“I don’t think you’re going to see the slapstick and the excessiveness of the past for a variety of reasons. I think we’re going to still see some great commercials, familiar faces, familiar themes but advertising that acknowledges we’re in this thing together,” said Dedauex.

One ad playing off that theme this year is the Doritos ad with Matthew McConaughey.

“It just kind of reminds us that, it’s hard to stand out in this day and age with COVID. That you could be maybe be confronted with some humbling moment like Matthew did, he didn’t expect his face would hit the glass like that. I think people could all feel like him, that we’ve all been kind of reduced through COVID, but that there’s a light at the end of tunnel,” said Dedauex.

And even though big brands like Budweiser chose to sit this year out, reportedly spending money instead on COVID vaccine awareness, the Super Bowl audience remains one of the most sought after and valuable for companies across the country.

“I think the Super Bowl this year more than any other year in my recent memory is just a respite, it’s like we’re looking for some relief so to speak and I think these brands know they’ll have a captive audience. I think it’s a good bet for those who do want to move forward that they’re going to have an audience that’s waiting for them,” said Dedauex.