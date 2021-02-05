Drivers on I-75 Experience Rough Road Conditions After Storm

Road conditions throughout Michigan have been rough, and I-75 has been no different. The Otsego County Road Commission explained as the snow keeps coming and temperatures drop, things will get worse.

They started early on Friday as the snow just kept coming down, but Managing Director Kirk Harrier says with the colder temperatures overnight, spreading salt isn’t as effective. “Our biggest challenge is when the temperatures drop below 20 degrees,” he said. “The salt loses its effectiveness quite a bit and that becomes a real challenge because the salt just doesn’t work like it’s supposed to.”

Earlier this morning, this semi-truck carrying a load of paper jackknifed into the median, and Lt. Derrick Carroll with the Michigan State Police said speed was a factor. “People have to remember to slow down, and this is just another incident where speed was a factor and lost control went over the roadway and turned over on its side,” he said.

Another truck driver, Kim Gill said the rough conditions make things much worse for them, and other vehicles should be aware of that. “Just got to take it easy,” he said. “Especially when you’re passing other vehicles. Especially in these things. You know can’t stop with these things on a dime.”

One other driver is concerned with the way other are behaving on the road. “A lot of people not really obeying the road conditions,” said Gary Boomer. “I’ve seen people passing with snowmobile trailers.”

Harrier says all motorists are in this together. “Obviously we need the assistance of the motoring public so I can’t stress enough, take your time, be aware of your conditions, drive just a little bit slower and it’ll make things a lot easier for everyone.”