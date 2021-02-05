Coyote Crossing Resort Expects Busy Weekend After Winter Storm

The fresh few inches of snow that most of northern Michigan woke up to Friday morning is attracting sledders to the trails.

Coyote Crossing Resort near Cadillac says they expect 300 to 500 sledders this weekend.

Julie Finch, the owner of Coyote Crossing Resort, says they’ve been getting calls all day asking about trail conditions.

If sledders do stop however, Finch says they can only seat about five tables due dining restriction from the state health department.

Finch says she’s looking forward to a busy weekend after a slow start to the winter season.

“Without this snow and the snow we got a little bit on New Year’s, a little bit on Martin Luther King weekend, and then this… that’s our saving grace. So yes, we’re thrilled,” says Finch.

Coyote Crossing Resort will also have concerts and other activities leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.