CMDHD Reed City Location Has Two Hour Delay Due to Weather

The Central Michigan District Health Department (CMDHD) Reed City location had a two hour delay Friday morning due to weather conditions.

CMDHD says the delay was made for the safety of their clients and employees.

People with scheduled appointments were called to come at a different time during the day or rescheduled.

Melissa DeRoche, emergency preparedness coordinator and public information officer for CMDHD, says they are moving as quickly as they can to get through the list of people who are wanting to get vaccinated.

“We do realize that everyone is excited to be vaccine, those in the current priority groups that we are serving. They are very excited, we’ve had a lot of people come in with tears of joy and enthusiasm,” says DeRoche.

If you do need to reschedule your appointment due to weather conditions, CMDHD says please contact them as soon as possible.