66 People Rescued by Coast Guard on Wisconsin Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard and several other agencies rescued 66 people that were stranded on ice floes in northeastern Wisconsin Thursday.

Three separate ice floes broke away after cracks developed between the shore and groups of people who were ice fishing in Door County.

High winds pushed the floes further from shore.

No injuries were reported.

Two helicopters from the air station in Traverse City helped with the rescues.

The operation took four hours to complete.