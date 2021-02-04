Winter Storms Could Impact COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments: How to Reschedule

The winter storm rolling in Thursday night and lasting through the next couple of days could impact people who are scheduled to receive their vaccine.

“At this point for the winter storm, [Friday] is going to be the bad travel day and over the weekend,” says Steve Hall, health officer for the Central Michigan District Health Department.

So far, MidMichigan Health has administered more than 18,000 vaccines to people in their area.

However, with the winter storm coming in this weekend, vaccine distribution could be impacted.

“We know that there is going to be some bad weather and we want you to be safe and make a decision that keeps you safe,” says Dr. Lydia Watson, vice president and chief medical officer for MidMichigan Health.

Watson says if you don’t feel safe coming in at the time of your appointment, you can come in at a later time or reschedule.

“If you think it’s not safe to come first thing in the morning, but you want to watch for a couple of hours and see what it looks like, still come. You can come in a couple minutes late and we will not turn you away.”

Watson says if you think you absolutely cannot come, then call their COVID-19 hotline toll-free at (800) 445-7356 or (989) 794-7600. The COVID-19 hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Central Michigan District Health Department says when it comes to dangerous road conditions, safety is their main priority.

Hall says, “I know that everyone wants to get the vaccine and they’ve been waiting for their appointments so there’s that excitement, but if it’s not safe and you don’t feel comfortable, stay home, contact us, let us know that you can’t make it.”

Watson says another concern associated with the winter storm is the delivery of the vaccine.

She says as of now, they have enough vaccines in house to hold them until Sunday.

“We’re really hoping that will be able to get the allotment that we are expecting for next week. Tomorrow is actually when we’ll find out what our shipment is going to be next week,” says Dr. Watson.

District Health Department #10 says that their clinic will also be open Friday, and that people should take their time getting to their offices.

“District Health Department #10 will continue to have COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week for those with scheduled appointments. If you cannot make your scheduled appointment due to bad weather, please email us at covid@dhd10.org to let us know. You will be placed back on the list and we will contact you either by phone, email, or text when you are rescheduled.”