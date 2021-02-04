WATCH: Michigan Lawmakers Discuss Winter Sports, Vaccine Rollout on 9&10 News Plus

Michigan’s lawmakers are planning to discuss the suspension of high school winter sports and the state’s vaccine rollout.

You can watch the House Oversight Committee’s 10:30 a.m. meeting live on 9&10 News Plus, where we stream all of our bonus content with the VUit mobile app.

The hearing comes after the Michigan Legislature introduced a new resolution that would urge the health department and Gov. Whitmer to lift the high school sports suspension, which allows teams to practice but doesn’t allow games until Feb. 21.

A coalition called Let Them Play Michigan has been advocating for the suspension to be lifted.

The committee hearing also plans to discuss the state’s mass vaccination efforts. Committee members want to focus on how improvements can be made.