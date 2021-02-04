Treetops Thursday: Ski School

Outdoor activities have seen a boom in popularity during the pandemic. Skiing and snowboarding are both often viewed as perfect social distancing activities.

With so many people taking up the sport, ski lessons are becoming a must for those newbies to the sport!

From the smallest kids to the oldest adults, Treetops Resort in Gaylord is teaching everyone how to ski and snowboard generation after generation with the small resort and family-friendly set-up.

They recommend signing up sooner rather than later, as there are so many newbies looking to take some lessons before hitting the slopes this season.

Xavier Hershovitz was at Treetops Resort to talk about their ski school and help you add a new sport to your line-up and stay active all-year-round.

For a full breakdown of ski and snowboarding lessons at Treetops Resort, click here.