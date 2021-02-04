Tensions High Over Rep. Greene’s Future
On Thursday, Democrats will vote on whether to kick Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene off her committees for past incendiary remarks and for endorsing conspiracy theories.
House GOP members held a meeting behind closed doors on Wednesday regarding the fate of Greene.
Following the meeting, the top Republican in the House, Kevin McCarthy, released a statement condemning Georgia Republican’s comments but not announcing any steps to remove Greene from her committee assignments.
Also Wednesday, a secret vote was held on the fate of Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney who voted in favor of impeaching president trump last month.
Ultimately House Republicans rejected efforts to remove Cheney.