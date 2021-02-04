Tax Advisors Address Changes to Filing 2020 Taxes

Kevin Cleary is a tax and financial advisor at Professional Tax Service in Traverse City.

He says over the last few weeks he has been getting questions about how the recent stimulus checks will effect customer’s 2020 tax returns.

Cleary says, “We get a lot of questions about that. Is it taxable? No. It’s not. But it is a credit on your taxes. So it doesn’t negatively impact your taxes but if you did not receive it, let your accountant know so they can file that credit for you and you can get that money back.”

He says this year people will see a change in different types of deduction.

Particularly, regarding student loans and unemployment.

“The deduction that you would normally get for paying student loan interest will typically be a lot smaller this year,” says Cleary. “We are seeing more unemployment this year than ever before as well.”

Jon Sluis, President and tax advisor at Intrust CPA Traverse City, says the biggest change is the push back of the file date.

He says because of the latest round of stimulus checks the IRS isn’t excepting filings until February 12th.

Sluis says, “That wasn’t passed until early of 2021 and so that is all coming through the 2020 tax return. So the legislatURE came up with the great idea to do this, and then said now go do and the IRS had to go back and figure out how they’re going to flip it on all the forms and all the detail things.”

He says to speak with an advisor to see how you can get the most from your return.

“You think your return is little but there are things that can be done to maximize it, especially with so many things going on this year,” Sluis says.

The deadline to file your 2020 taxes is April 15th.