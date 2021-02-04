Some Michigan Reconnect, Futures for Frontliners Applicants Face Gap in Funding

The state announced the Michigan Reconnect Program this week to help cover the cost of community college for students across the state.

But some potential students are finding out they’re not eligible.

The program will only cover what’s known as ‘in district tuition’, leaving some students with surprise expenses.

Here’s the problem that’s surfaced with the Michigan Reconnect program. If you live in what’s known as a community college district, meaning that area pays property taxes to support the college, you’re eligible for full benefits.

So for example if you live in Ludington, you’re in a community college district.

But head just one county over, and you’ll be here in Lake County, largely outside of a community college district and not eligible for full benefits.

The same problem has been felt by those who’ve applied to the Futures for Frontliners program.

Alyssa Merten is the Oceana College Access network Coordinator.

She says some students face having to make up the difference between in-district and out- of-district tuition.

“One student in particular who applied to the community foundation for some gap funding assistance and all of a sudden one week before classes started she found out she was going to have to cover this gap in funding,” said Merten.

The governor’s office released a statement today that reads:

“We are proud of the work that has gone into creating our state’s first programs via Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners to provide tuition-free pathways to better-paying careers. These two programs will go a long way toward our goal of ensuring 60% of Michiganders have a postsecondary degree by 2030. For those communities not currently within the boundaries of a community college district, we encourage local leaders to explore possibilities of joining a district, so that all residents have access to a tuition-free path to an associate degree.”

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity said in a statement:

‘Michigan Reconnect pays the remaining balance of in-district tuition and mandatory fees after other state and federal financial aid have been applied.

If applicants choose to attend an out-of-district community college, Reconnect will provide deeply discounted tuition rates by paying the in-district portion of tuition, with the student responsible for the out-of-district premium. Anyone exploring out-of-district options is encouraged to contact the community college they wish to attend to learn more about the assistance programs they may offer, or call the Reconnect Customer Care line at 517-636-7000.’