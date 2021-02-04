“Significant” Drug Arrest in Grand Traverse County

State, local, and federal authorities are announcing a major drug arrest in Grand Traverse County. It’s a case they’ve been working for several months – coming together with the arrest of a 19 year old earlier this week. That downstate teenager is now facing multiple felony charges.

Capt. Randy Fewless with the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office says the message is clear: “If you want to come to Grand Traverse County and deal narcotics, you will be held accountable.”

Sheriff Tom Bensley says the drug problem is real. “It’s there. It’s underground. It’s in the shadows. Don’t think it’s not. It only sees the light of day when we’re able to make arrests.”

The Sheriff started a news conference on Thursday with an overview of what officers are seeing. “This is the 2nd case in two weeks where we’ve arrested a downstate drug dealer who peddled his wares.” He added, “The drug activity is rampant in this community. And our efforts have been hampered by the fact that we have not been able to get additional personnel needed to make our Interdiction Team a full-time operation. However we’ll continue our efforts to do what we can with the resources we have.”

Captain Fewless explained what happened in this case: an investigation lasting several months led them to a home in Blair Township. Detectives conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle leaving that residence for a traffic violation, where drugs were found. That investigation continues, Fewless says. But during that traffic stop, officers learned the suspect they were looking for had just left the home. “Our prime suspect was seen leaving the residence on foot. He was subsequently stopped and that’s when his arrest was made.”

That suspect is Ziayre Turner – innocent until proven guilty but now facing three felony charges for possession with the intent to distribute. “He was arrested with a significant amount of narcotics in his possession at the time of arrest. Actually just shy of a pound of crystal methamphetamine on his person at the time of his arrest.”

The crystal meth alone could yield anywhere from 400-1,000 “hits” or doses for sale. But that wasn’t all according to Captain Fewless – who referenced the conference room table covered in evidence. “He also had in his possession 44 grams of cocaine, another 71 grams of a mixture of fentanyl/heroin/methamphetamine. He was also in possession of over $1500 in cash on his person.”

Investigators say the drugs had a typical street value of more than $50,000. And a pound of crystal meth is valued at roughly $12,000 in Grand Rapids. But it’s worth more in northern Michigan due to supply and demand. Captain Fewless says, “We know that drug dealers can come to Traverse City, MI or any other northern Michigan county that is policed by all these folks, and get 2-3 times the amount they can get in southeast Michigan. So the demand is going to continue to be here.… They’re going to keep coming.”

Captain Fewless says the investigation is far from over. “We believed and still believe that this individual had been transporting large amounts of narcotics to northern Michigan communities, not just Grand Traverse County, for some time now.”

Federal agents are also involved in this investigation. The DEA says it’s likely the crystal meth wasn’t made in the U-S but instead brought into the country. Agent Steve VerDow is the DEA Asst. Special Agent in Charge. “I can’t say 100%, but I’d say in my training and experience this not manufactured anywhere in the United States. Comes across the border, it ships to the larger hub cities and everything, and gets distributed from there.”

This arrest is a small piece of the puzzle in northern Michigan. VerDow says, “I guarantee he’s not the only one bringing pound-quantities into these areas. That’s why it’s so important for these collaborative efforts. Between state, local, county, and federal. All of us working to combat this. As long as there is demand they will supply.” In this case, he says the arrest may open new avenues of information. “We can take this information and almost reverse-engineer it. We start going back up the food chain and we see where the distributors are in larger areas. And those are the ones we want to target.”

VerDow says the DEA is happy to assist and does so regularly throughout the region. “We’re not bringing any (different) expertise. We don’t know any more, we’re not better investigators than any of our state, local, county partners or anything. We just bring maybe a bigger reach. A little bigger resources.”

The Traverse Narcotics Team says this was a major operation – in fact – one of the most significant busts ever in the northern Michigan region. Commander Kip Belcher is an MSP District Task Force Commander with the Traverse Narcotics Team. “It’s concerning. I don’t know how you could look at it any other way than that.”

Belcher says the quantity of the drugs is a key concern. “To have somebody up here… with a mindset that, ‘no problem, I can unload a pound of methamphetamine and multiple ounces of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin. Within just a matter of a few days.’ They bring up what they’re certain they can unload in a short amount of time because the idea is not to get caught with it.”

“It’s a big dent for sure. It’s actually one of the most significant meth seizures we’ve ever seen up here in northern Michigan.” Belcher added, “This is a phenomenal seizure all the way around.”

Turner was not found with any weapons, according to Captain Fewless. But he could still face additional charges, while officers are still looking to see where else the investigation leads. “There are other avenues we are pointing in to gather information to try to help identify other people who may be involved with this individual.” He says the arrest makes an impact on the drug problem in the county. “I think we’ve put a pretty good dent into it currently. But how long that will last, we’ll see.”

“With this guy out of commission, hopefully for a long time, somebody else is going to come. We’ll just allocate whatever resources are necessary at that point to try to take care of that problem as well,” Fewless says.

Belcher says, “We’ve got continued work to do. Not just the investigation end of it and developing a case…. But also from the educational and perspectives of substance abuse, addiction, and treatment. This is something we have to attack from both spectrums. The distribution end of it, which we were successful with. But also making sure we’re successful with the treatment/education/addiction end of it. Because if we cut that leg off the beast then there’s nobody that wants to buy these things.” He says this drug bust may go a long way to preventing overdoses in the region by getting the drugs off the street.

Captain Fewless says the drug picture has changed in recent years. “We’re seeing a steep incline in Crystal Methamphetamine… we used to see meth labs. I don’t think we had one meth lab in Grand Traverse County last year.” But, he adds that crystal meth “is coming in droves.”

“Our efforts will just continue. Because we’re going to operate in a manner that every hour we put into it, every Benzie County hour, every Grand Traverse hour, every MSP hour, every federal hour. We’re going to potentially save a life. That’s the way we’ll continue to operate.”

Turner is in the Grand Traverse County jail and was arraigned on Thursday. He’s facing three separate, 20-year felonies, for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and controlled substances. He’s being held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond. He also is on bond for a 2020 incident in Manistee County and court records show he also has an open case in Newaygo County.