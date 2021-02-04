Onaway Schools Suspend In-person Classes Due to Staff Shortages

Throughout the past year, schools have faced many challenges concerning the way they teach their students. Onaway Schools has to again make adjustments as they close their doors to in-person learning for at least one week.

This comes after multiple students tested positive for COVID-19, and several teachers have had to quarantine. Superintendent Rod Fullerton says they just don’t have enough staff to keep their doors open. “We have five of our high school staff under quarantine and that just puts a significant strain,” he said. “We don’t have enough subs to cover that many out of the building.”

Fullerton said the lack of teachers and substitutes meant they needed to act now before things got even worse. “What we wanted to do was not have to extend the closure in the high school beyond the 2/10 date,” he said. “So it was kind of strategic in nature in that–okay let’s eliminate the contact now so that if there are more contact tracing we have to do. We don’t want any one of our buildings to be closed beyond 2/10.”

Many students in the area don’t have reliable access to the internet, but Onaway teachers have planned for this. “Some teachers had that kind of in place already with some emergency backups if we were not to be in school for a while, they had stuff at home to do and to work on anyway,” said Fullerton.

Fullerton said they’re able to keep teaching their students through online and paper packets, but it’s definitely not their preferred method. “Do I think the virtual piece is as robust and strong as being face to face? I don’t. I think the majority of my staff would all agree that face to face instruction is definitely better for students.”

Fullerton added he knows the change causes strain on parents, especially the parents of younger kids, but the school believes shutting down is the right decision.