New Preschool Program Helps Both Students and Parents

A federally funded preschool program is now helping children across the state and right here in Northern Michigan.

It’s called the Strong Beginnings program, aiming to help preschoolers who are considered at-risk.

“Strong Beginnings is a research grant that is looking into the benefits of two years of high quality preschool before entering kindergarten for at risk children,” said Amber Wilson, Early Childhood Coordinator for Benzie Central Schools and Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools.

The Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District received a grant to fund the Strong Beginnings program at Benzie Central Schools, along with Mancelona Public Schools and Munson Healthcare’s preschool program.

“The goal is to provide a whole child support for children at the 3-year-old age,” Wilson said. “Looking at their social-emotional development, their cognitive development, their literacy and math.”

Not only does it provide education for children, there are resources for parents such as ways to finish their own education, too.

“We just want to make sure if there’s anything that’s keeping them from being at school, being present, taking in the information that we’re supporting their families to support them,” Wilson said.

The program’s research will attempt to answer how two years of preschool affects at risk children.

“The research is the two years of research and then it will go beyond to see where those kids go as they go through elementary school,” Wilson said. “We’re seeing what the outcomes are for kids that get those two years of high quality preschool before kindergarten.”

Rhett Swartz’ daughter Margot is in the program, and knows she’s getting the education she needs through the program.

“The most important aspect of learning at this age is really learning one another and what your roles are,” Swartz said. “We’re just happy to have her playing with friends and making friends.”