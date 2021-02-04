MTM On The Road: Touring Rexair LLC for National Create a Vacuum Day

Believe it or not, Thursday is National Create a Vacuum Day.

For the past 85 years, Rexair LLC in Cadillac has been manufacturing vacuums among other innovative products.

They’re well known for creating the Rainbow Cleaning system and they ship out all over the world.

Rexair is always growing but consistent with their quality as they do.

From engineering to tooling and molding, they manufacture it all from scratch.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us a full tour of the factory and showing us how they create their vacuums.