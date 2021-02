MSP Arrests Woman for Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver in Sault Ste. Marie

SOO Meth Seizure 02-04-21

Around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning in Sault Ste. Marie, state troopers arrested Tiffany Comstock for possession of meth.

Troopers say after pulling her over for a traffic stop they found she had two warrants for her arrest.

After more investigating, police found a substantial amount of methamphetamine.

She’s been arraigned in Chippewa County for possession of meth with intent to deliver.