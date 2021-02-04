Mecosta County Sheriff Addresses the Meth Problem Happening Within the County, State

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to educate the public about the drug epidemic that is happening in the county and throughout the country.

Sheriff Brian Miller says, “We have a problem just like everywhere else right now and the best that we can do is combat it in a team way with law enforcement, community members and civic groups.”

Sheriff Miller says drugs, specifically methamphetamine, have become a problem in the area in the last couple of years.

“I think it’s just a lot more prevalent than it used to be. We are getting meth on traffic stops like we used to get marijuana back in the day,” says Sheriff Miller.

He says it’s not uncommon for his deputies to have three or four traffic stops a day that involve finding meth.

Sheriff Miller hopes through communication with different law enforcement agencies, education and awareness they can stop drug addiction before it even starts.

“The best thing we can do with anything is get it early on,” says Sheriff Miller. “I think we need to educate our young people, our youth, so that they don’t even get the chance to allow themselves to use this drug because it is so addictive that first time use could mean a prolonged use and addiction.”

Sheriff Miller says they’re also finding meth psychosis, where people are suffering irreversible brain damage from prolonged use of the drug.

“So we’ll be dealing with this for some time. I’m an optimist, I think working as a team, working as a community I think we can head it off before it becomes to big of a problem,” says Sheriff Miller.