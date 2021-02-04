Married in the Mitten: Suttons Bay Ciders Intimate Wedding Venue

When it comes to nailing down that perfect wedding venue, the final decision is different for everyone. With weddings now scaled-down and more intimate settings on the horizon, Suttons Bay Ciders could be the perfect option.

Nestled in the Leelanau County hills and looking out to West Grand Traverse Bay, the family-run business creates a truly elegant and also personal feel for wedding guests.

During Married in the Mitten with Stacy Horn with Juniper & Lace Events we take a close look at Suttons Bay Ciders and talk with one of the family members behind the business.