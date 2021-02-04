Leelanau County Emergency Manager Gives Tips on Essentials to Keep in the Car During a Snow Storm

The snow in Traverse City has been hitting since about 7 o’clock on Thursday night.

At first the snow was wet and slushy.

As it’s accumulating it’s starting to become fluffier.

This could be there will be problems with road conditions.

We spoke with the Leelanau County Emergency Manager, Matt Ansorge, about how to prepare in case you get stranded.

Ansorge says he recommends keeping blanket, a flashlight, dry snacks and water in your car.

He says it also would be helpful to have a spare shovel.

Ansorge says, “One of the best things that we can tell you to put in your car would be a shovel because digging your way out may be a big help. There is a safety aspect to that though, so if you do have flares, that always goes a long ways.”

The Leelanau County Emergency Manager says that the wet and heavy snow could also possibly cause power outages.

They say have already have crews on the road to make Friday’s commute easier.