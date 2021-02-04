Leelanau Co. Home Damaged by Fire, Fire Department Says Rags Spontaneously Combusted in Plastic Bag

A fire caused by rags spontaneously combusting did an estimated $60,000 worth of damage to a home in Leelanau County.

Leland Township Fire and Rescue says rags soaked in paint thinner and other chemicals spontaneously combusted in a plastic bag.

Six fire departments were called in to help around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

They arrived at the home in Leland Township to find the homeowners already outside with their dogs. Paramedics treated them for smoke inhalation.

The fire was extinguished before 11 a.m. After an investigation into the cause, the home was deemed livable. But the room where the fire started was significantly damaged.