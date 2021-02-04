Hook & Hunting: Black Lake Sturgeon Season

Time is running out to register for Black Lake Sturgeon season in Cheboygan.

The season allows for seven fish to be harvested from the lake.

It will run from Saturday until Wednesday, but it will end earlier if there are six fish harvested total or five fish are harvested at the end of any one fishing day.

Not only is the season, exciting for anglers, it also helps scientists determine the best way to maintain a healthy population.

“It helps in several ways because you have to turn them in,” said Jim Paulson, Sturgeon for Tomorrow volunteer coordinator. “When you catch your fish, you have to take them to the DNR, and they take samples, certain samples of different things, so they can do their studies on them so they can learn how to better help them out.”

Fishing hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and anglers must register online by Friday.