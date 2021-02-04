Governor Whitmer to Provide Update on COVID-19, Expected to Lift Ban on High School Contact Sports

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is set to update the state this afternoon on its fight against the coronavirus and she’s expected to make a decision on the future of winter indoor high school contact sports.

The move comes as the Michigan House Oversight Committee discusses resuming winter sports and follows many complaints from parents, coaches and student-athletes.

The Oversight Committee chair helped sponsor a resolution urging Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to lift the ban on high school contact sports.

Right now, the ban is set to be lifted on Feb. 21.

If Governor Whitmer lifts the ban early with some safeguards, it could be lifted as early as Monday, Feb. 8.