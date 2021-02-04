Derrick Doesn’t Cook: Quick & Easy Chicken & Noodles

Chief photojournalist, Derrick Larr tried his best to fix up an easy dish in the Heritage House Kitchen. Was it a success, or did it go up in flames? But first, let’s learn a little bit about Derrick, and his wonderful wife, Shannon, and how the show ‘Derrick Doesn’t Cook’ started.

“It all started as a New Year’s resolution to spend more time together,” mentioned Derrick. “Our lives are so busy with three teenagers, work, and everything else going on”. Derrick and Shannon figured out a way to ‘kill two birds with one stone’. “The meals we plan on making together are quick and easy,” said Shannon. “We get to learn something new, especially Derrick, and we have a wonderful family meal at the end. More couples should try cooking together more often”.

Both of them hope that these segments will inspire other couples to try something new, learn more about each other, and fall in love all over again.

Plus, they will provide viewers with quick, cheap, simple, and filling meal ideas. Easy enough for even Derrick to do.

To see how their first recipe came out, watch the video above!

Quick & Easy Chicken & Noodles

Ingredients

1 Block of Cream Cheese Diced into Cubes

1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Condensed Cream of Chicken

1 can of (10 1/2 ounces) Chicken Broth

White and Dark Meat w/o Skin from Rotisserie Chicken

3 cups cooked egg noodles (from 4 ounces/about 3 cups dry)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Seasonings – Northern Spice Company

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese – The Cheese Lady

Directions