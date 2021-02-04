Cops & Doughnuts Owners Make Special Birthday Delivery to Illinois

Bubba and Ryno from Cops & Doughnuts took a road trip to make a special birthday delivery.

Cops & Doughnuts received an order for paczkis from a woman in Idaho.

She was sending the paczkis to her grandmother, Bernice Laboda, in Illinois who was turning 108-years-old and had requested some paczkis for her birthday.

When Bubba and Ryno saw the note they decided to deliver the sweet present themselves.

“When we heard that this woman lived in Illinois and she wanted her paczkis and she was about to be 108, we didn’t even know where in Illinois it was we just looked at each other and said road trip! And she even told us that she’d live another 100 years if it meant we’d bring paczkis out to her,” said Alan “Bubba” White and Greg “Ryno” Rynearson.

Bernice’s birthday is next Tuesday, February 9th.

Happy birthday Bernice and good luck getting 108 candles in a paczki!