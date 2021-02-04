Wellness for the Family: Celebrating Super Bowl Sunday with Healthy Mocktails and Game Day Appetizers

The big game is right around the corner and that means food and drinks are a top priority for watching the game or just keeping with tradition. That’s why registered dietician with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Shanthi Appelo has some options for healthy mocktails and appetizers.

Shanthi walks us through simple recipes that you can create right at home and recipes the whole family can enjoy!

Cauli “Wings” Two Ways

Ingredients

2 heads cauliflower (1 head for each sauce)

Spray oil

1/3 cup flour

½ tsp garlic powder

3 tbsp milk

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

Honey, Garlic, Chili Wing Sauce Ingredients

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup chili garlic sauce

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp ginger, minced

3 garlic cloves, finely minced

1 tbsp oil (canola, olive or avocado oil)

Garnish: chopped green onion

Chipotle Lime Sauce Ingredients

2 tbsp chipotle in adobo sauce

1 tbsp olive oil

Juice of 2 limes

Zest of 1 lime

Freshly ground black pepper and salt to taste

Garnish: chopped green onion cilantro

Instructions

Separate cauliflower head into individual florets. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F and preheat large baking dish with parchment paper along with it. In a bowl, spray cauliflower with olive oil and toss with flour and garlic powder. Add milk of choice and toss, then add panko breadcrumbs and toss to coat the cauliflower. Place cauliflower on baking dish, attempting to leave space between each floret. Bake on the center rack 25 minutes. Combine ingredients from desired sauce above while cauliflower is baking. Toss in sauce and bake for another 5-10 minutes until desired color. Top with garnish and enjoy with a dipping sauce of choice.

Portobella Mushroom Sliders, serves 6

Marinade Ingredients

6 portobella mushroom caps, cleaned and trimmed

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp honey

Toppings for each slider

1 slider of choice

Arugula leaves

2 tsp goat cheese

1 tbsp sundried tomatoes

1 tsp pesto

Vegan alternative: substitute pesto for flavored vegan mayo and goat cheese with 1 tsp nutritional yeast

Instructions

Cut mushroom caps into desired shape and size for the slider Combine all marinade ingredients and allow mushrooms to marinate for 30 minutes Grill or sear mushrooms for 3-5 minutes on each side over medium-high heat Assemble slider

Layered Strawberry Mango Mockarita, Serves 2

Ingredients

1 cup fresh strawberry

1/4 cup water

Juice from ½ lime

1 can mango packaged in juice

1 cup ice

1- 2 tsp honey

Instructions

In a blender, place strawberries, water, 3/4 cup ice, lime juice and 1 tsp honey. Blend until smooth and pour contents into a glass Rinse out blender and place can of mango and its juice and 1 tsp honey in blender and 3/4 cup ice and blend until smooth. Pour mango and strawberry mixtures into serving glasses in layers and slightly mix for a marbling effect Garnish with strawberry and mango.

Muddled Strawberry Blackberry Mint Mocktail, Serves 2

Ingredients

1/4 cup blackberries plus more for garnish

¼ cup strawberries plus more for garnish

1 tsp lemon juice

1- 2 tsp honey

5 fresh mint leaves

1 cup seltzer water

¼ cup filtered water

Instructions