‘Breweries vs Frostbite’ Helps Those in Need Stay Warm this Winter

We all know how dangerously cold it can get in northern Michigan during the winter months. That’s why a group of breweries has stepped up since 2016 to collect winter layers for those in need and you can help.

Co-founders, Phil Davey with Cheboygan Brewing Company and Josh Rollo with Founders Brewing Company are behind the “Breweries vs Frostbite” collection drive going on now through February 20th.

People are asked to donate gently used clothing including hats, gloves, scarves, coats, and any outer layers. You can drop the donations off at Tilley’s Party Story in Traverse City on Randolph Street.

The clothing will be delivered to Child & Family Services in Traverse City and also the Women’s Resource Center.

To hear from the co-founders and the mission behind their efforts click on the video posted above.

For more details on “Breweries vs Frostbite” click here.