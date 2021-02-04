Another 779,000 Americans File for Unemployment Benefits

Another 779,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week.

That number is down from the 812,000 that filed the week prior but still several times higher than from the same time a year ago.

When you include the nearly 350,000 self-employed and gig workers who filed for assistance, the total number is 1.2 million workers for the week.

The numbers all add up to a job recovery that is still in deep trouble.

The Department of Labor’s monthly jobs reports that is due out Friday is expected to show January’s unemployment rate remained flat at 6.7%.