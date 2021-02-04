2 Proud Boys Members Face Conspiracy Charges Over Capitol Riot

Two proud boy members are now facing conspiracy charges related to the riot at the capitol in the beginning of January.

The grand jury indictment says Nicholas Ochs and Nicholas Decarlo were not only part of the mob that stormed the Capitol, but also did a lot of planning in advance.

That includes raising money for the effort before the insurrection.

So far, more than 180 people are facing charges related to the riot. Officials expect hundreds more arrests will be made.