Wisconsin Prosecutors Seek Kyle Rittenhouse’s Arrest, Accused of Violating Bond

Prosecutors in Wisconsin are requesting that a judge issues a new arrest warrant for Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse.

The prosecutors accuse Rittenhouse of shooting three people.

Two of the three died.

That was during a protest against police brutality in August in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Now the prosecutors say Rittenhouse failed to inform the court he changed his address within 48 hours of moving.

Rittenhouse’s lawyer responded saying he was taken to a safe house after receiving several threats.