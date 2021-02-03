Wellness Webinars to Educate on Mental and Physical Health for Adults and Kids

Being educated and informed on our health includes listening to experts and professionals especially when it comes to both physical and mental health.

That’s why certified holistic family nurse practitioner and owner and founder Northern Roots Wellness, Meghan Sarna has created what she calls wellness webinars.

The virtual platforms can be tailored for adults and kids and businesses can also tap into them for their employees. Sarna says it’s a way to educate people on their health during a time when our wellbeing needs to be top priority.

