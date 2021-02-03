Tokyo Olympics Releases Playbook, Safety Guidelines to Avoid COVID-19 Spread

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics have released a playbook for dealing with the coronavirus at the games.

The playbook details what participants should do before, during and after the summer games.

Athletes who break the rules could be prevented from competing.

The games were postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will take place from July 23 to Aug. 8.

Athletes will not be required to receive a vaccine before participating in the games. Athletes and officials will be required to wear a face mask at all times, expect when eating or sleeping.

Athletes have also been instructed to avoid forms of physical contact like hugs, high-fives and handshakes.

Athletes will be tested at least every four days.

There is no word yet on the amount of spectators allowed.