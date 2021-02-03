The War Zone Wins TCNewTech Pitch Contest

A Traverse City startup called The War Zone just won the TCNewTech pitch contest.

The War Zone’s goal is to bring video games to life.

Using a high tech nerf arena, they are able to simulate many popular video game competitions inside of their facility.

On Tuesday, they took home a $500 prize from the TCNewTech pitch competition, which is designed to allow local startups to network with investors.

The War Zone says this contest reassured them that they are on track.

“It lets us know that we’re on the right track, that’s everything we’re doing is as good and cool as we think it is and all the families that come here think it is. Now that we’ve gathered enough traction inside this test facility we have enough data to where we’re looking to upgrade and start franchising,” said Matthew Elliott, Owner.

The War Zone is now looking to secure funding to move into an official location.