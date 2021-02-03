Statistics Show Montmorency County on Pace to Contain COVID-19

Montmorency County’s COVID-19 numbers have been looking promising lately. In fact, according to COVIDactnow.org, the county is the only one in Michigan on track to containing the virus.

They haven’t seen any new cases since January 19, and there hasn’t been a reported death since January 20th. On December 1, they were reporting a total of 209 positive cases. One month later they reported 277. This shows a much slower increase compared to other counties.

Chief Operating Officer with Thunder Bay Community Health Services in Hillman, Kayla Barry said the county’s rural location and the low population is contributing to the low number of cases. “The great part about being here in rural northern Michigan–we’re spaced apart,” she said. “We’re not in large gatherings of people as much. I think people need to not think that we’re out of the woods yet. There’s still a lot to go and they need to continue doing what they’re doing.”

One server at Tim’s Place in Hillman, Grace Wiekrykas said their community is taking things seriously. “I know a lot of people in this community and we all are following the restrictions we have and doing the best we can.”

Barry said the key to getting back to a normal way of life is getting the vaccine. “There’s no way that we’re going to get immunity or herd immunity within our rural area unless people do get vaccinated,” she said. “So, I think the vaccine is the only way that this region will continue to see that people aren’t getting sick.”

Barry advises the community shouldn’t get complacent and they should continue to follow CDC guidelines.