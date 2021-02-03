Senate Democrats Move on Stimulus Bill Without Republican Support

President Biden and other Democrats are now moving forward with their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

Senate Democrats are taking steps to pass the bill on their own even if they do not get Republican support.

Tuesday, the Senate held a procedural vote. That starts a debate on a budget resolution and will allow Democrats to approve Biden’s relief package.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says, “Life is a series of choices and they’ve chosen. So we’ll go down that path. That means we’ll be facing multiple amendments later in the week.”

Republicans are pushing for a smaller plan that would cost 618-billion.

The biggest difference is spending for unemployment insurance, stimulus checks and schools.

President Biden, however, keeps pushing for bipartisan support.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says,”We share President Biden’s desire to advance this legislation in a bipartisan way, but the work must move forward.”

Both parties do agree on more funding for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.