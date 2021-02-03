Producer Picks: The Crayon Initiative

As a parent, it’s something I have relied on big time to keep my kids occupied when we are eating at a restaurant. Just a couple of crayons so they can color when we are waiting to eat. But, did you know that more than a half-million pounds of crayons are thrown out every year?

The problem is, they’re wax – which only adds to landfills and never biodegrades. But, there’s an easy and fantastic way for them to be reused and repurposed. The Crayon Initiative connects those who are looking to get rid of their broken and unwanted crayons.

It collects donated crayons from restaurants, schools, and from you at home. Once they receive the crayons they melt them down, recycle them, and then sends them to art programs at children’s hospitals across the country.

So far, this amazing organization has collected more than 41-million crayons and donated to over 430-thousand kids. Including patients at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Click here to learn how to get involved in The Crayon Initiative.