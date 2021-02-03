Northern Michigan Schools Share Mixed Reaction to Suggestion of Added Instruction Days

The state school superintendent says the state may need to increase the number of required school days for students post-pandemic.

Dr. Michael Rice says that’s because students haven’t been receiving their normal amount of instruction hours since last march.

Baldwin Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer says student across the state could benefit from more time in the classroom, but there’s also only so much flexibility in their calendar year.

“The only way to add days is to get away from the requirement that you start after Labor Day and allow schools to start earlier,” said Heitmeyer.

Schools must currently meet a threshold of 180 days of instruction, but Petoskey Superintendent Chris Parker says now may not be the time to add days to the school calendar

“Adding this on to the end for our educators I think is an unreasonable expectation right now considering everything they’ve given us for this contract year,” said Parker.

And there’s the ever present question of funding.

“That’s a big thing that a lot of schools are probably thinking of, yeah we’d like to do that but how are we going to be able to do that. This is a huge undertaking for schools, for families, for everybody who’s involved,” said Heitmeyer.

The state superintendent did not say specifically how many days schools the state may need to consider adding.