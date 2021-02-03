Newaygo Co. Deputies Seek Help Finding Missing Man

Lucas Ames Missing

Police in Newaygo County need your help finding a man who has been missing for almost a week.

The sheriff’s office says Lucas Ames was last seen January 28.

He was driving a green 2007 Volkswagen Jetta.

Ames is known to frequent the Muskegon area.

Anyone with information should contact the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office.

