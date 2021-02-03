Newaygo Co. Deputies Seek Help Finding Missing Man
Police in Newaygo County need your help finding a man who has been missing for almost a week.
The sheriff’s office says Lucas Ames was last seen January 28.
He was driving a green 2007 Volkswagen Jetta.
Ames is known to frequent the Muskegon area.
Anyone with information should contact the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office.
Posted by Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, February 3, 2021