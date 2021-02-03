MTM On The Road: Curling Season at Stormcloud Brewing

When winter comes, it’s time for curling season at Stormcloud Brewing in Frankfort.

They have an “Au Naturel” ice sheet you’ll want to check out.

You can rent out the ice for a private party or join one of their curling leagues.

They can teach you how to play for anyone who’s just getting started.

For those who would rather participate from the sidelines, you can stay warm inside the pub and sip on some beer as you watch others play.

Stormcloud is also now open for indoor dining at 25% capacity.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are getting a lesson in curling and showing us how it’s done.