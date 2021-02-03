Michigan Officials Report 1,383 New COVID-19 Cases, 32 Deaths
Michigan health officials are reporting 1,383 new cases of the coronavirus and 32 additional COVID-19 deaths.
Michigan has now had 563,893 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 14,704 COVID-19 deaths.
As of Jan. 29, 481,801 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.
The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).
