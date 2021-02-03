Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority Meets Virtually to Discuss Tunnel Project

The Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority met virtually on Wednesday to discuss the status of the utility tunnel project meant for Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline.

They were joined by Enbridge representatives as well as the Michigan Department of Transportation. The tunnel project has been under scrutiny by multiple environmental organizations because of the risk of a leak in the pipeline itself.

Enbridge maintains line 5 is safe, and if it was discontinued, Michigan would experience an energy shortage. “We believe it is an essential project that will not only continue to make a safe pipeline safer, but it enhances the protections of the waters of the great lakes, a value that we believe is shared by between the state of Michigan, people of Michigan, and Enbridge,” said Peter Holran, director of government relations with Enbridge.

Last month, Governor Whitmer ordered the Line 5 pipeline to be shut down, but Enbridge says they will continue to operate.