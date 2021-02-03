Keeping Heart Health in Mind with McLaren Northern Michigan

February in National Heart Health Month.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. In fact, one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease in the United States.

That’s why McLaren Northern Michigan wants people to know the signs and symptoms of heart disease, as well prevention methods.

Research shows that just 5-10 minutes a day of exercise can reduce your risk of heart disease. Exercise can be dancing while you cook to running, and everything in between.

To encourage Northern Michigan to get moving, McLaren is hosting contest on Facebook. Share a photo of you exercising to McLaren Northern Michigan on Facebook with #GetUpAndMove and you’ll automatically entered to win a free gift basket.

You can enter once a day throughout the month of February and McLaren will announce the winner on March.

Sometimes heart disease can be tough to diagnose until a person is in distress.

Events and symptoms include:

Heart attack: Chest pain or discomfort, upper back or neck pain, indigestion, heartburn, nausea or vomiting, extreme fatigue, upper body discomfort, dizziness, and shortness of breath.

Arrhythmia: Fluttering feelings in the chest (palpitations).

Heart failure: Shortness of breath, fatigue, or swelling of the feet, ankles, legs, abdomen, or neck veins.

Learn more about cardiology services at McLaren Northern Michigan, one of the Nation’s Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals, at www.mclaren.org/northernheart

For more information on heart disease from the CDC, click here.