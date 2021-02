Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos will be stepping down from his role at the company.

He announced Sunday that he would be moving to executive chair.

The change is set to happen in the third quarter.

The CEO of Amazon web services, Andy Jassy, will be taking over for Bezos.

In a letter to employees, Bezos says he will still be involved with Amazon but the new role will allow him to focus on other ventures.

Bezos owns a space company and the Washington Post.