Ice Jams Cause Flooding Along St. Clair River

Vehicles were frozen to the road downstate on Wednesday.

The U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards deployed icebreaking ships to the Saint Clare River near Detroit to break up ice jams that are causing flooding in the area.

A Canadian icebreaker was out there past nightfall on Tuesday and a U.S. ship was set to continue operations on Wednesday.

A flood warning for the area expired this morning, but not before causing major flooding in and around Marine City.

NOAA says the water rose by at least 18 inches over a day in Algonac.