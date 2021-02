Healthy Living: How Close To Homeless Are You

The pandemic may leave more than 40 million Americans without a job, risking their homes and their health.

Would you and your family be able to survive without a paycheck coming in every other week?

As Whitney Amann explains in Healthy Living, most families wouldn’t.

Here is a link to the test to take to find out your poverty risk assessment. You may be surprised how one wrong decision can impact months or even years of your life.