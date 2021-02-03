GT Commissioners Take Up “Censure” Discussion

Some elected officials hope to end a chapter that’s taken up a lot of time in recent weeks – by discussing a resolution to censure one of their own.

Grand Traverse County Commissioners were discussing a resolution to censure Vice Chairman Ron Clous. Clous stood up during public comment about the Second Amendment during the January 20th meeting, left the frame and then came back holding a gun. It caused Chairman Rob Hentschel to chuckle. Clous held the firearm sideways in his lap for a few seconds, then put it down.

The board took more than four hours of public comment at a special meeting last week and more than 90 minutes of additional comment at Wednesday morning’s meeting. Members of the public have called for apologies, resignations, recalls, and/or censure; with some saying they felt threatened by the appearance of the weapon. Others supported the effort and feel Clous did nothing wrong, or believe he was expressing his support for 2nd Amendment rights. Clous was absent from the video portion for much of the virtual meeting, prompting some members of the public to ask if he was even attending or listening to their concerns. However he did speak up when it was time to vote on other county issues.

Chairman Rob Hentschel announced the discussion with a simple reading of the agenda. “We’ll move on to Item 11c. Resolution of Censure.”

Grand Traverse County Commissioners seem to agree they need to move on – but the debate is how to go about doing that. Commissioner Darryl Nelson brought forth the resolution of Censure against Ron Clous. “The commission needs to answer for this. We all need to be held accountable. Not just the commissioner who held up the rifle But the Board of Commissioners as a whole. Some have said it is perfectly fine to hold a rifle up when a member of the public is speaking. Others have made this seven seconds way more than it was. I’ll tell you what I do NOT think it was. I do not think it was an act of violence. I do not think it was an attempt to intimidate anyone.”

But Nelson is not calling for Clous to step down. “I do not think Mr. Clous, Commissioner Clous should resign. He’s a hard-working commissioner. He’s the sort of commissioner we want serving the people of his district in Grand Traverse County. But he isn’t perfect either, because none of us are.”

Several commissioners have been hoping for an apology. “But because the apology did not come, I introduced my resolution of censure. The resolution says that we the commission recognize and reprimand him for the mistake and we take it very seriously.” Nelson added, “The censure says that Grand Traverse County Board of Commission publicly and officially states that the action of showing the gun on camera during public comment was wrong and it shouldn’t happen again.”

Nelson went on to say that “the time for dodging this issue is over. The time for parliamentary tricks is over. The time to ignore overwhelming public outcry is over. The time for the public to judge this commission is right now, today.”

Commissioner Betsy Coffia did not appear on camera either, but attended the meeting by phone. She wants an apology too, but wants the public to know the commission is limited in its options. “I just want to reiterate my plea for the Chairman and Vice Chairman to make a public apology to our community, to our staff, frankly to our board. This has been a really challenging couple of weeks.” She added, “We’re being asked to do things we cannot legally do. Such as force resignation, fire. We cannot do those things.”

But Coffia says the board does have an obligation. “I’m not going to propose some of these more, I guess, concrete actions by the board today; of stripping Chair or Vice Chairmanship or committee assignments. But I do believe this board has an obligation to self-regulate and self-enforce our ethics policy. Therefore I do believe we have to, it’s the right thing to do to vote for this motion of censure.”

A censure is a form of formal, official, public reprimand. But when it came time to vote – one commissioner said it seems like the public has already done just that. Penny Morris said, “I believe the public already censured them. I’m going to say no.”

Commissioners voted – except Ron Clous who abstained. Coffia, Bryce Hundley, and Nelson voted “yes.” Hentschel, Brad Jewett, and Morris voted “no.” With a 3-3 tie, the motion failed. The Board then moved on to other issues on the agenda.

Clous and Chairman Rob Hentschel made no other comments about the resolution at the meeting. Right now commissioners have planned no other action or discussion on the issue.